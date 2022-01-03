East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 778,593 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

