Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

