Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 126.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

