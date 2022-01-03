Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 82.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,877 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MetLife by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of MET opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

