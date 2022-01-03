Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 868 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,931 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.