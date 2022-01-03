Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,205 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

