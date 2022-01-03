Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,858 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.83 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

