Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,568 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

