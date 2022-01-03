Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

