DuckDaoDime Price Hits $14.89 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and $510,241.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $14.89 or 0.00031766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

