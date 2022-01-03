Duality Advisers LP Purchases 322,237 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 238.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,237 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of First Horizon worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,429. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

