Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.18 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.84. 2,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,532. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.