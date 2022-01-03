Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,951 shares during the quarter. Driven Brands comprises about 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 663,013 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 85.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,604 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $10,214,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 86.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $33.62 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

