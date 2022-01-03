Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,728 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $235.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average of $222.57. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

