Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 107.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 44.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Discovery by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 77,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 119.0% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after buying an additional 472,992 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

DISCA stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

