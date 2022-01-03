Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.56 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

