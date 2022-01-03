Digital Reserve Currency Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $808,927.65 and approximately $1,277.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00371117 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 105.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

