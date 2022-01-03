Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $81,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

CHRW opened at $107.63 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

