Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,154 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $79,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $706.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $657.99 and a 200-day moving average of $619.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.