Deutsche Bank AG Has $91.43 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,776 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $91,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,191,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.