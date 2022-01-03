Deutsche Bank AG Has $86.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,091,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,589 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $86,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.