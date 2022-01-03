Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,579 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $76,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

