Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,817,131 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vale were worth $94,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vale by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

