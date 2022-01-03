Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312,624 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.93% of Alcoa worth $84,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE AA opened at $59.58 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.