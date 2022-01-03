Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Update

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TACO remained flat at $$12.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 101,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,818. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $128,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
