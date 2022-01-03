Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Update

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO remained flat at $$12.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 101,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,818. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $128,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

