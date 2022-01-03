DeFine (DFA) Market Capitalization Achieves $115.28 Million

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00004417 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $115.28 million and $7.15 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.90 or 0.08022589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.29 or 1.00396512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007541 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,185,763 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

