Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 188.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $342.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.69. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $263.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

