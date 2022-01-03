Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.42.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $366.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

