Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Shares Sold by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCRC stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. 56,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCRC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

