Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $32,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,707. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.76.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.