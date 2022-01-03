Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $7.20 on Monday, reaching $393.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,573. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

