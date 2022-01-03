Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,214,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

ROLL stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $203.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

