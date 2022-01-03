Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $41,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $296.91. 7,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,967. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

