Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.