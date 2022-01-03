Datarius Credit Achieves Market Cap of $27,632.88 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $27,632.88 and $64.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005154 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

