Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.44 and last traded at $168.07. Approximately 21,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,159,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.11.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,193.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,109 shares of company stock valued at $437,228,613 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,806 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,331,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 467,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after buying an additional 307,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

