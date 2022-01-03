Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $169.60 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $142.07 or 0.00301777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012289 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,511,429 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

