Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $208.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $189.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

