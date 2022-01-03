Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $155.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.