Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $219.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.