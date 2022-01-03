Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,279 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

