Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5,529.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,624 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,066 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

