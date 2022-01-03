Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.34 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

