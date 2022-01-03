Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,688 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.45 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

