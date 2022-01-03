DA Davidson Weighs in on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89).
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
