DA Davidson Weighs in on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.