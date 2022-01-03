DA Davidson Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $445.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $412.34 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

