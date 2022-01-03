CVCoin Price Hits $0.12 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $15,588.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

