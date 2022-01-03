Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.