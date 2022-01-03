Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,482,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

