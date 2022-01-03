Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

CFR opened at $126.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

